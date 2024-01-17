Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.