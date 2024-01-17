Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

BIO opened at $315.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day moving average of $347.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.