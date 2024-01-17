Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 18.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 83.2% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

