Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,122 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

