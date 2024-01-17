Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 159 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $596.41 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

