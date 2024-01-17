Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 93 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

