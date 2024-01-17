Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,307,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

