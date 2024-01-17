Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBAC stock opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

