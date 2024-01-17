Financial Council Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.