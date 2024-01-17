First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,061 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $266.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.