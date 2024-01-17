First Interstate Bank Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23,636.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

