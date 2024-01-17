First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $235,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $721.61 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $673.49 and its 200-day moving average is $583.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

