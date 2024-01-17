First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $215,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $290.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,770.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

