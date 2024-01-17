Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,729 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Flowers Foods worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

