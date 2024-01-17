FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 0.6%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

