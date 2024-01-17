FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 0.6%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

