Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 4.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontier Investment stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Free Report) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.