Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLBZ opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.