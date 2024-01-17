Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GLBZ opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
