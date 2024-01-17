Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Global Helium Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

