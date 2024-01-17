Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.