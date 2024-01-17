Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

