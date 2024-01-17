Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.27. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF ( BATS:GCLN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.24% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

