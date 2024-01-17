Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.27. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- A 50% upside for AMD? Here’s how
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.