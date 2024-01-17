Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.27. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF ( BATS:GCLN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 14.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

