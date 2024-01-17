Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Up 1.5%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.68. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.40 million. Green Impact Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

