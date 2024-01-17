HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of HEICO worth $46,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

