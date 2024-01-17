Hemington Wealth Management Sells 1,068 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft stock opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $394.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

