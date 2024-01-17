Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

