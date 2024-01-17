Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

