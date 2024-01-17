Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.21. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 425,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

