Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.35

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $13.70. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 218,400 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,596.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

