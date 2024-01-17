Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

Featured Stories

