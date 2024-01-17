Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 236,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Innospec by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

