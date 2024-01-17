Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INVZ opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $306.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. Analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,255,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,799,962 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,332,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

