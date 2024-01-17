InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,323 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.