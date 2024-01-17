Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

IBKR stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,559,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,344. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

