International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of International Bancshares worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,791 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

