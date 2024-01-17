Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

