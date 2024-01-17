Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $223.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

