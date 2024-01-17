Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
KBWR opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $61.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
