Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KBWR opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,852,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

