Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2024

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KBWR opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,852,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.