Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QVMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.