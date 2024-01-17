Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

