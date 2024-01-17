iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 46,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

iQIYI Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

