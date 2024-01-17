Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 583,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,127,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
