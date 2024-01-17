Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 583,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,127,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.