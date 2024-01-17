Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Acquisitions by 45.9% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 948,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 298,526 shares during the last quarter.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRLW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

