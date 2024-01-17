Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.7 %

JACK stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

