Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 173,796 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.16% of Cogent Communications worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $694,506.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.