Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,883,742 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.22% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $53,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,036 shares of company stock worth $3,034,842. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

