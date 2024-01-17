Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Freshpet worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the period.

FRPT stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

