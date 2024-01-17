Jennison Associates LLC Buys 122,060 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,060 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $47,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

