Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 246,671 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,343,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Globant by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,556,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.90.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

